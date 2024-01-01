$26,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Make a statement and get behind the wheel of your dream car at our automotive dealership, Langley Chrysler!
Introducing the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a hatchback thats more than just a car; its a statement of style, power, and comfort..
This vehicle, though used, is virtually untouched..
A diamond in the rough, its been waiting for the right owner to take it home.. Glide through the city or race down the highway with the Golfs 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a performance thats as smooth as it is powerful.
The Comfortline trim ensures a luxurious ride youll never forget, offering heated front seats, power passenger and driver seats, and a leather steering wheel that feels great under your hands..
This Volkswagen Golf doesnt just look good from the outside, its packed with in-car features to make every journey enjoyable.. It boasts a navigation system to guide you, a radio data system for your entertainment needs, and a diversity antenna ensuring you never lose your favourite station.
The overhead console and rear window wiper are just some of the practical features that make this car a joy to own..
Safety is a priority with this Golf Comfortline, equipped with ABS brakes, electronic stability, and a panic alarm.. Not to mention, the illuminated entry and perimeter approach lights add an extra layer of security for those nighttime drives.
But at Langley Chrysler, we believe that the car-buying process should be as enjoyable as the drive home..
Thats why we say, Dont just love your car, love buying it! From the moment you step into our dealership, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will guide you through every step of the way.. So why wait? Drive home the 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline today and make a statement thats uniquely yours.
Its not just about getting from A to B, its about enjoying every mile in between..Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
