2022 PETERBILT 389
Location
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
620,200KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 620,200 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECS:
Cummins X15 | 565 HP
Eaton Fuller 18 speed Manual Transmission
13,200lbs
46,000lbs
Axle Ratio 3.91 inches
WARRANTY:
Engine -
804,000 KM or 04-21-2026
Transmission -
1,207,000 KM or 04-21-2028
Clutch -
804,000 KM or 04-21-2026
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
