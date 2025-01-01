Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>2022 Peterbilt 389</p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>620,200 KM</p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>SPECS:</p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Cummins X15 | 565 HP </span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Eaton Fuller 18 speed Manual Transmission</span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>13,200lbs</span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>46,000lbs </span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Axle Ratio 3.91 inches</span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>WARRANTY:</p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Engine - </p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>804,000 KM or 04-21-2026</span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Transmission -</p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>1,207,000 KM or 04-21-2028 </span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Clutch - </p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>804,000 KM or 04-21-2026</span></p><p style=font-family: Times New Roman;> </p>

2022 PETERBILT 389

620,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 PETERBILT 389

Watch This Vehicle
12904736

2022 PETERBILT 389

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  1. 1756249728
  2. 1756249728
  3. 1756249728
  4. 1756249728
  5. 1756249728
  6. 1756249728
  7. 1756249728
  8. 1756249728
  9. 1756249728
  10. 1756249728
  11. 1756249728
  12. 1756249728
  13. 1756249728
  14. 1756249728
  15. 1756249728
  16. 1756249728
  17. 1756249728
  18. 1756249728
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
620,200KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 620,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Peterbilt 389

 

620,200 KM

 

SPECS:

Cummins X15 | 565 HP

Eaton Fuller 18 speed Manual Transmission

13,200lbs

46,000lbs

Axle Ratio 3.91 inches

 

WARRANTY:

Engine - 

804,000 KM or 04-21-2026

Transmission -

1,207,000 KM or 04-21-2028

Clutch - 

804,000 KM or 04-21-2026

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Used 2022 PETERBILT 389 for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 PETERBILT 389 620,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-4455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2022 PETERBILT 389