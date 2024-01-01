$59,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD - Sport Package
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD - Sport Package
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
31,722KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEF9NF459686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25230
- Mileage 31,722 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Tesla Model Y is an extremely versatile and capable mid-size electric SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is for sale today.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bona fide electric SUV offering.This SUV has 31,722 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Performance AWD. Thrills and excitement are in excess with this Model Y Performance, loaded with unique performance aluminum wheels, sport-tuned suspension, full-time all-wheel-drive, aggressive exterior styling, and premium heated bucket seats. Also standard is an air filtration system, a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
SPORT PACKAGE
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2022 Tesla Model Y