2022 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$54,289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA21774
- Mileage 19,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! The 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD boasts a blend of style and performance. Its distinctive design features a sporty grille, unique front and rear bumpers, and black exterior accents. Equipped with all-wheel drive, it ensures confident handling in various road conditions. Inside, the XSE offers a spacious and upscale cabin with premium materials throughout. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite. The Highlander XSE AWD delivers a compelling combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
