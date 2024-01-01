Menu
The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD presents a blend of efficiency and versatility. Its hybrid powertrain couples a gas engine with electric motors for enhanced fuel economy and reduced emissions. With all-wheel drive capability, it offers confident handling on various terrains. The XLE trim boasts advanced features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, ensuring connectivity and convenience on the road. Safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning further enhance the driving experience. With its spacious interior, ample cargo space, and renowned reliability, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD continues to be a popular choice in its segment.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

4,946KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV9RW199149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,946 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD presents a blend of efficiency and versatility. Its hybrid powertrain couples a gas engine with electric motors for enhanced fuel economy and reduced emissions. With all-wheel drive capability, it offers confident handling on various terrains. The XLE trim boasts advanced features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, ensuring connectivity and convenience on the road. Safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning further enhance the driving experience. With its spacious interior, ample cargo space, and renowned reliability, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD continues to be a popular choice in its segment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Toyota RAV4