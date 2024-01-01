$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
Sienna XLE 8-Pass
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
43,822KM
Used
VIN 5TDGRKEC4NS091961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T198763A
- Mileage 43,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
2022 Toyota Sienna