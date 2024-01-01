Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2022 Toyota Sienna

43,822 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna

Sienna XLE 8-Pass

Sienna XLE 8-Pass

Sienna XLE 8-Pass

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,822KM
Used
VIN 5TDGRKEC4NS091961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T198763A
  • Mileage 43,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

1-888-805-3918

2022 Toyota Sienna