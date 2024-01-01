Menu
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---2022 Tiguan Highline, R-Line Edition----Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned-----Finance Rates starting at 4.99%----Includes Comfortline R-Line Black equipment plus: Leather Interior, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Area View 360° Camera, 20 Misano alloy wheels, Satellite navigation, Fender® premium audio system - 8 speakers plus subwoofer, Ventilated front seats with 8-way power front seats with driver memory function, R-Line exterior design......and Many More Options and Features---Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST. Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

24,538 KM

Details Description Features

HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

24,538KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX9NM038221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # U22038221
  • Mileage 24,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---2022 Tiguan Highline, R-Line Edition----Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned-----Finance Rates starting at 4.99%----Includes Comfortline R-Line Black equipment plus: Leather Interior, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Area View 360° Camera, 20 Misano alloy wheels, Satellite navigation, Fender® premium audio system - 8 speakers plus subwoofer, Ventilated front seats with 8-way power front seats with driver memory function, R-Line exterior design......and Many More Options and Features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST.
Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

