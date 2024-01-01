$41,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # U22038221
- Mileage 24,538 KM
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---2022 Tiguan Highline, R-Line Edition----Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned-----Finance Rates starting at 4.99%----Includes Comfortline R-Line Black equipment plus: Leather Interior, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Area View 360° Camera, 20 Misano alloy wheels, Satellite navigation, Fender® premium audio system - 8 speakers plus subwoofer, Ventilated front seats with 8-way power front seats with driver memory function, R-Line exterior design......and Many More Options and Features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST.
Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
