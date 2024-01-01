$36,788+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
N Line - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2023 Hyundai Elantra
N Line - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$36,788
+ taxes & licensing
19,824KM
Used
VIN KMHLR4AF9PU470118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Crisp lines, sharp styling, and unexpected comfort, this 2023 Elantra is exactly what the sedan segment needed. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 19,824 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is N Line. .This aggressive N Line Elantra provides a thrilling experience with sport tuned suspension and brakes, chrome tailpipe, and multiple performance upgrades to the drivetrain. More than a performance sedan, this Elantra takes infotainment and luxury to new levels with tech features like Bose Premium Audio, Blue Link wi-fi, and even more surprises while style and comfort features like cloth and leather heated seats with red accent stitching, a sunroof, and chrome trim make your cabin a sanctuary. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, driver monitoring, blind spot assist, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
ad: gallery_incontent_3
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2023 Hyundai Elantra