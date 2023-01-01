$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,323KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHBG8PC503281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23200
- Mileage 24,323 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, this Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 24,323 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. This Limited trim provides unlimited luxury and capability with leather seats, a power liftgate, memory settings, remote start, and the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
