Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

21,890 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev ES S-AWC

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 11321524
  2. 11321524
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,890KM
Used
VIN JA4T5TA94PZ612103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T021240A
  • Mileage 21,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev ES S-AWC for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev ES S-AWC 21,890 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 24,066 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL 92,468 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander