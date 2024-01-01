Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

18,664 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWNM7BU1PM024105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RJ035942A
  • Mileage 18,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2023 Volkswagen Jetta