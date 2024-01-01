$25,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWNM7BU1PM024105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RJ035942A
- Mileage 18,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
