2024 Volkswagen Atlas

3,167 KM

Details Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Highline

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Highline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

3,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2BR2CAXRC515323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2024 Volkswagen Atlas