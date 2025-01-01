Menu
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2024 Freightliner Cascadia 624,840 KMS SPECS: DD15 | 505 HP DT 12 | 12 Speed Auto Transmission 13,300 LBS (Front Axle) 40,000 LBS (Rear Axle) Wheelbase 229 In Axle Ratio 3.08 WARRANTY: ENGINE - 966,000 KM or before 07/05/2028 TRANS - 1,207,500 KM or before 07/05/2028 Axle - 1,207,500 KM or before 07/05/2028</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>You can reach out to us at 604-239-4455 for more information regarding this truck and be sure to ask about our current inventory. Come visit us and take a look at this truck and many more at our location. 10324 Scott Road Unit #C Surrey, BC.</span></p>

624,840 KM

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

Used
624,840KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 624,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

