2024 Freightliner CASCADIA
2024 Freightliner CASCADIA
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 624,840 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Freightliner Cascadia 624,840 KMS SPECS: DD15 | 505 HP DT 12 | 12 Speed Auto Transmission 13,300 LBS (Front Axle) 40,000 LBS (Rear Axle) Wheelbase 229 In Axle Ratio 3.08 WARRANTY: ENGINE - 966,000 KM or before 07/05/2028 TRANS - 1,207,500 KM or before 07/05/2028 Axle - 1,207,500 KM or before 07/05/2028
You can reach out to us at 604-239-4455 for more information regarding this truck and be sure to ask about our current inventory. Come visit us and take a look at this truck and many more at our location. 10324 Scott Road Unit #C Surrey, BC.
