Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Jeep Gladiator

14,811 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Watch This Vehicle
14372011

2025 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  1. 14372011
  2. 14372011
  3. 14372011
  4. 14372011
  5. 14372011
  6. 14372011
  7. 14372011
  8. 14372011
  9. 14372011
  10. 14372011
  11. 14372011
  12. 14372011
  13. 14372011
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
14,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RJTEG2SL509284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31330A
  • Mileage 14,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 14,811 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Lexus IS 350 79,556 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 72,908 KM $37,499 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2025 Jeep Gladiator