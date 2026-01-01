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<p><strong>2025 Ram 3500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box</strong> The 2026 Limited trim remains the ultimate expression of chrome-clad luxury for the Ram Heavy Duty line, featuring the most advanced towing technology and a meticulously appointed cabin with real wood and leather.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Standard Engine:</strong> 6.4L HEMI® V8</p></li><li><p><strong>Available Engine:</strong> 6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel (Standard or High-Output)</p></li><li><p><strong>Horsepower (Gas/HO Diesel):</strong> 405 hp (Gas) / 430 hp (HO Diesel)</p></li><li><p><strong>Torque (Gas/HO Diesel):</strong> 429 lb-ft (Gas) / 1,075 lb-ft (HO Diesel)</p></li><li><p><strong>Max Towing:</strong> Up to 36,610 lbs (when properly equipped with High-Output Diesel)</p></li><li><p><strong>Limited Features:</strong> 14.5-inch Uconnect® 5 touchscreen, 10.25-inch Front Passenger Interactive Display, 20-inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels, and premium leather bucket seats with a full-length center console.</p></li></ul><p>Come book a test drive at Langley Chrysler, conveniently located in Langley, British Columbia.</p> <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2025 RAM 3500

800 KM

Details Description Features

$127,355

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 3500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14273222

2025 RAM 3500

Limited

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

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Contact Seller

$127,355

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRRL5SG565788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T272980A
  • Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Ram 3500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box The 2026 Limited trim remains the ultimate expression of chrome-clad luxury for the Ram Heavy Duty line, featuring the most advanced towing technology and a meticulously appointed cabin with real wood and leather.

  • Standard Engine: 6.4L HEMI® V8

  • Available Engine: 6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel (Standard or High-Output)

  • Horsepower (Gas/HO Diesel): 405 hp (Gas) / 430 hp (HO Diesel)

  • Torque (Gas/HO Diesel): 429 lb-ft (Gas) / 1,075 lb-ft (HO Diesel)

  • Max Towing: Up to 36,610 lbs (when properly equipped with High-Output Diesel)

  • Limited Features: 14.5-inch Uconnect® 5 touchscreen, 10.25-inch Front Passenger Interactive Display, 20-inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels, and premium leather bucket seats with a full-length center console.

Come book a test drive at Langley Chrysler, conveniently located in Langley, British Columbia.



*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

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778-726-XXXX

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778-726-0815

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$127,355

+ taxes & licensing>

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2025 RAM 3500