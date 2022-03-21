Menu
1963 ROVER 95

16,900 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

1963 ROVER 95

1963 ROVER 95

P4 4-Speed Right Hand Drive

1963 ROVER 95

P4 4-Speed Right Hand Drive

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

16,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8803931
  Stock #: 6417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6417
  • Mileage 16,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1963 Rover 95 is a right hand drive saloon. The car shows 10,500 Miles (5 Digit ODO). The body has been repainted in gray over red leather interior upholstery. 15 Steel wheels are finished in body color and wear chrome Rover hubcaps and Michelin Defender tires. The P4 featured independent front suspension with coil springs and a solid axle on leaf springs in the rear. The wood dash houses a central clock as well as an under slung tray of hand tools mounted in front of the passenger. The three-spoke steering wheel frames an instrument panel housing switch gear, warning lights, and Jaeger gauges including a 120-mph speedometer. 2.6L Inline 6 cylinder mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 91hp / 130lb-ft when new. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

