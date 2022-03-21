1963 ROVER 95

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8803931

8803931 Stock #: 6417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6417

Mileage 16,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.