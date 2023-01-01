Menu
2016 Toyota Mirai

31,700 KM

Details

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 Toyota Mirai

2016 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

2016 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

31,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628129
  • Stock #: 6593
  • VIN: JTDBVRBD3GA000481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6593
  • Mileage 31,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell was originally from California and was imported to Canada in 2019. Well equipped with Heated power SofTex front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wireless phone charger, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. Hydrogen fuel cell powering an electric motor mated to a 1 speed direct drive rated at 151hp / 247lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just fully serviced at Toyota. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Lane Departure Warning

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

