1967 Chevrolet Corvette
Sting Ray Coupe
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6502
- Mileage 6,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe is fully restored and in excellent condition. 5 Digit ODO showing 4,122 Miles. Well equipped with Leather bucket seats, AM/FM Stereo, Tachometer, Center console, Teak wood steering wheel, Tinted glass, Power brakes, Power steering, Chrome bumpers, Side exhaust system, 15 Reproduction alloy wheels. 327ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 300hp / 360lb-ft. Lots of original documentation, service records and restoration records. Professional appraisal done August 2021, grade Excellent / 2B. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
