Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1967 Chevrolet Corvette

6,700 KM

Details Description

$155,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$155,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
1967 Chevrolet Corvette

1967 Chevrolet Corvette

Sting Ray Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

1967 Chevrolet Corvette

Sting Ray Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9188506
  2. 9188506
  3. 9188506
  4. 9188506
  5. 9188506
  6. 9188506
  7. 9188506
  8. 9188506
  9. 9188506
  10. 9188506
  11. 9188506
  12. 9188506
  13. 9188506
  14. 9188506
  15. 9188506
  16. 9188506
  17. 9188506
  18. 9188506
  19. 9188506
  20. 9188506
  21. 9188506
  22. 9188506
  23. 9188506
  24. 9188506
  25. 9188506
  26. 9188506
  27. 9188506
  28. 9188506
  29. 9188506
  30. 9188506
  31. 9188506
  32. 9188506
  33. 9188506
  34. 9188506
  35. 9188506
  36. 9188506
Contact Seller

$155,980

+ taxes & licensing

6,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9188506
  • Stock #: 6502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6502
  • Mileage 6,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe is fully restored and in excellent condition. 5 Digit ODO showing 4,122 Miles. Well equipped with Leather bucket seats, AM/FM Stereo, Tachometer, Center console, Teak wood steering wheel, Tinted glass, Power brakes, Power steering, Chrome bumpers, Side exhaust system, 15 Reproduction alloy wheels. 327ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 300hp / 360lb-ft. Lots of original documentation, service records and restoration records. Professional appraisal done August 2021, grade Excellent / 2B. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i
 60,700 KM
$66,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Econoline ...
 108,800 KM
$47,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Co...
 180,600 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory