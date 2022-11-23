Menu
1967 Jaguar E-Type

77,000 KM

Details

$99,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

XKE Series I 4.2 2+2 Coupe

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

77,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9350584
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 1967 Jaguar XKE Series I E-Type 4.2 2+2 Coupe. Car shows 47,706 Miles (5 Digit ODO). Well equipped with Leather seats, Wood rimmed steering wheel, Louvered hood, Glass headlight covers, Chrome bumpers with overriders, Dual exhaust outlets, Triple SU carburetors, Wilwood front brakes, 4 Wheel disc brakes, 15 Chrome wire wheels. 4.2L Inline 6 cylinder mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 265hp / 283lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

