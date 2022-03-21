1969 Chevrolet Camaro

$149,980 + taxes & licensing 1 , 9 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8949367

8949367 Stock #: 6453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # 6453

Mileage 1,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.