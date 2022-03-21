$149,980+ tax & licensing
604-649-1975
1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Camaro RS/SS Convertible
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$149,980
- Listing ID: 8949367
- Stock #: 6453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Show condition, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Convertible. Numbers matching car with 1,950 Miles Shown (5 Digit ODO). Professional appraisal done in 2018, valued at $178,350 CAD. Equipped with Orange vinyl / houndstooth trim, Glovebox mounted pioneer deck, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Upgraded component speakers, Power windows, Hurst shifter, Wood interior trim, Power steering, Power orange convertible top, Camaro SS equipment, Rally sport equipment, Air spoiler equipment, Special ducted hood, Hotchkis suspension components, 14 Rally wheels. 350ci stroked to 383ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission. Binder full of receipts for work done and parts replaced. 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
