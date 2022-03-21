Menu
1969 Chevrolet Camaro

1,950 KM

Details Description

$149,980

+ tax & licensing
$149,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Camaro RS/SS Convertible

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Camaro RS/SS Convertible

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$149,980

+ taxes & licensing

1,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8949367
  Stock #: 6453

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Orange
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 6453
  Mileage 1,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Show condition, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Convertible. Numbers matching car with 1,950 Miles Shown (5 Digit ODO). Professional appraisal done in 2018, valued at $178,350 CAD. Equipped with Orange vinyl / houndstooth trim, Glovebox mounted pioneer deck, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Upgraded component speakers, Power windows, Hurst shifter, Wood interior trim, Power steering, Power orange convertible top, Camaro SS equipment, Rally sport equipment, Air spoiler equipment, Special ducted hood, Hotchkis suspension components, 14 Rally wheels. 350ci stroked to 383ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission. Binder full of receipts for work done and parts replaced. 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

