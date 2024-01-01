$4,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
GT
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
GT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
107,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C8FY78G95T526519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Loaded***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2015 Nissan Xterra 4WD 4dr Man PRO-4X 130,413 KM $28,750 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 76,130 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2005 Kia Spectra LX 146,837 KM $3,750 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser