<p>$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Loaded***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

107,686 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

107,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C8FY78G95T526519

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,686 KM

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

