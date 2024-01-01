Menu
<p>$2350 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***</p>

2007 Pontiac G6

170,552 KM

$2,350

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,350

170,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2ZG58N974249954

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,552 KM

$2350 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

CD Player

Active suspension

