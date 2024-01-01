Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2014 Nissan Rogue

120,749 KM

Details Description Features

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1715144958
  2. 1715144963
  3. 1715144968
  4. 1715144972
  5. 1715144976
  6. 1715144981
  7. 1715144987
  8. 1715144991
  9. 1715144995
  10. 1715144999
  11. 1715145003
  12. 1715145007
  13. 1715145012
  14. 1715145016
  15. 1715145022
  16. 1715145027
Contact Seller

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,749KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXEC771760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,749 KM

Vehicle Description

$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL for sale in Vancouver, BC
2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 100,538 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Kicks S FWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Nissan Kicks S FWD 95,320 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2015 Ford Escape SE 200,681 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue