2007 Toyota Camry
LE
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
159,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9365695
- Stock #: ML6053
- VIN: 4T1BE46K47U129786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,727 KM
Vehicle Description
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***4 cyl. Leather Interior***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
