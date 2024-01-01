$35,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Camry
XSE AWD - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2020 Toyota Camry
XSE AWD - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$35,498
+ taxes & licensing
34,415KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1K61BK6LU001142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,415 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 34,415 kms. It's pre-dawn grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE AWD. Stepping up to this sporty and luxurious Camry XSE is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with extra style and tech features such as leather heated front seats with power adjustments, exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior design, a JBL Clari-Fi audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and wireless device charging. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 34,415 kms. It's pre-dawn grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE AWD. Stepping up to this sporty and luxurious Camry XSE is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with extra style and tech features such as leather heated front seats with power adjustments, exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior design, a JBL Clari-Fi audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and wireless device charging. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,539 kg
Overall Length: 4,895 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats 10,508 KM $59,498 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W 116,137 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 159,525 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Toyota Camry