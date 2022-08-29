2008 Jaguar XK

$43,980 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9222115

9222115 Stock #: 6505

6505 VIN: SAJWA44C889B24130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 67,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.