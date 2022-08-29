$43,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2008 Jaguar XK
XKR Convertible
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9222115
- Stock #: 6505
- VIN: SAJWA44C889B24130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,700 KM
Vehicle Description
An Ex-USA, Jaguar XKR Convertible. Well equipped with Heated 16-way power front memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, Alpine premium audio system, 6 Disc CD changer, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Alcantara front pillars and visors, Power soft top, Parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, 20 Senta 10-spoke alloy wheels. 4.2L Supercharged V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 420hp / 413lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
