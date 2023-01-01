$33,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML400 4MATIC
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML400 4MATIC
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned, no collision accident
Premium Package - Heated/cooled, massaging front seats. Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, harman/kardon Logic7 Surround Sound System, 12 channel DSP amplifier w/830 watts, 14 speakers, dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, 115V Power Socket, Media Interface, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate
Sport Package - 20" AMG 5-Spoke, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension
Advanced driver assistance package - DISTRONIC PLUS ACC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist
Exclusive package - rear roller blinds, artico leather dashboard
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Heated and Cooled
Carfax available upon request
Dealer D50009
Doc fee 595
Price listed before tax
Financing available on OAC
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(604) 861-8975