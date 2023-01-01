Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

69,000 KM

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

69,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4JGDA5GB1FA507054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned, no collision accident 

Premium Package - Heated/cooled, massaging front seats. Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, harman/kardon Logic7 Surround Sound System, 12 channel DSP amplifier w/830 watts, 14 speakers, dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, 115V Power Socket, Media Interface, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate

Sport Package - 20" AMG 5-Spoke, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension

Advanced driver assistance package - DISTRONIC PLUS ACC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist

Exclusive package - rear roller blinds, artico leather dashboard 

Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Heated and Cooled 

Carfax available upon request 

Dealer D50009

Doc fee 595 

Price listed before tax 

Financing available on OAC

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

