2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2020 Ferrari F8 

Accident Free 

Full car PPF 

Carfax and inspection report available 

Adaptive Frontlight System

Gold Brake Calipers 

Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter 

Racing Paddles in Carbon Fiber 

Carbon Fiber Driver Zone+LEDS

Carbon Fiber Central Bridge 

Coloured Inner Details 

CLDT IN Extra-Range Leather

Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber

Suspension Lifter

Cavallino Stitched on Headrest 

Sport Tailpipe Tips 

Advanced Front Driving Camera

Scuderia Ferrari Shields 

Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror

Parking Camera

Front and Rear Parking Sensors 

Special Colours - Blue Corsa

20'' Dark Forged Wheels 

Yellow Rev. Counter

Carbon Fiber Racing Seats - L Size

Racing Seat Lifter

Special Equipment

Coloured Special Stitching O.R. - Giallo 0113

Upper Part of Passenger Compartment in Alcantra - Nero 9440

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Dealer 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca

604.861.8975

Details Description

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

3,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ferrari F8 

Accident Free 

Full car PPF 

Carfax and inspection report available 

Adaptive Frontlight System

Gold Brake Calipers 

Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter 

Racing Paddles in Carbon Fiber 

Carbon Fiber Driver Zone+LEDS

Carbon Fiber Central Bridge 

Coloured Inner Details 

CLDT IN Extra-Range Leather

Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber

Suspension Lifter

Cavallino Stitched on Headrest 

Sport Tailpipe Tips 

Advanced Front Driving Camera

Scuderia Ferrari Shields 

Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror

Parking Camera

Front and Rear Parking Sensors 

Special Colours - Blue Corsa

20'' Dark Forged Wheels 

Yellow Rev. Counter

Carbon Fiber Racing Seats - L Size

Racing Seat Lifter

Special Equipment

Coloured Special Stitching O.R. - Giallo 0113

Upper Part of Passenger Compartment in Alcantra - Nero 9440

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Dealer 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca

604.861.8975

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

