$460,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo
Tributo Coupe
2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo
Tributo Coupe
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$460,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ferrari F8
Accident Free
Full car PPF
Carfax and inspection report available
Adaptive Frontlight System
Gold Brake Calipers
Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter
Racing Paddles in Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Driver Zone+LEDS
Carbon Fiber Central Bridge
Coloured Inner Details
CLDT IN Extra-Range Leather
Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber
Suspension Lifter
Cavallino Stitched on Headrest
Sport Tailpipe Tips
Advanced Front Driving Camera
Scuderia Ferrari Shields
Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror
Parking Camera
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Special Colours - Blue Corsa
20'' Dark Forged Wheels
Yellow Rev. Counter
Carbon Fiber Racing Seats - L Size
Racing Seat Lifter
Special Equipment
Coloured Special Stitching O.R. - Giallo 0113
Upper Part of Passenger Compartment in Alcantra - Nero 9440*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(604) 861-8975