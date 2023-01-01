Menu
2016 Ford Edge

86,059 KM

Details Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

SEL - AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

86,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542209
  • Stock #: 26UTNA62977
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J9XGBB62977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
  • Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA62977
  • Mileage 86,059 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

