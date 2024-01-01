Menu
<p>$15750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

117,110 KM

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

117,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1V73H1105806

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,110 KM

$15750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2017 Mazda MAZDA3