$15,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$15,750
+ taxes & licensing
117,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BN1V73H1105806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,110 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$15750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2015 Fiat 500L Sport 179,388 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit DX 175,359 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla S 296,827 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2017 Mazda MAZDA3