Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

10,931 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

10,931KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBCL2M1336531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane-Keep Assist System
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
8.8" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Mazda MAZDA3