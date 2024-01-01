Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Outback

130,578 KM

Details Features

$21,396

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/ Technology at

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/ Technology at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$21,396

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,578KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSCNC7H3301670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA01670
  • Mileage 130,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at - PUE AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at - PUE AWD 13,921 KM $41,945 + tax & lic
Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at-PUE ALX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA Solterra at-PUE ALX 11,474 KM $46,073 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 5Dr Touring Pkg at for sale in Vancouver, BC
2014 Subaru Impreza 5Dr Touring Pkg at 16,335 KM $19,633 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,396

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback