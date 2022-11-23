$31,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,987
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru WRX
2018 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport Pkg CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$31,987
+ taxes & licensing
105,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9347377
- Stock #: 26UEBA10190
- VIN: JF1VA1D63J8810190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA10190
- Mileage 105,111 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9