Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

105,111 KM

Details Features

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport Pkg CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport Pkg CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

105,111KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9347377
  • Stock #: 26UEBA10190
  • VIN: JF1VA1D63J8810190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UEBA10190
  • Mileage 105,111 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 Subaru Forester...
 148,827 KM
$23,589 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 71,869 KM
$31,983 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 39,577 KM
$28,868 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory