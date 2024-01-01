$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru WRX
- AWD - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
2021 Subaru WRX
- AWD - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,263KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A62M9812113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 812113
- Mileage 24,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
D-Shaped Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Colour Multifunction Display
6.5" Infotainment System w/ High-Resolution Touchscreen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity w/ Voice Activation & Streaming Audio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
STARLINK Smartphone Integration w/ Aha Radio
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Aluminum Pedals
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors
Fixed Roof Cross-Bar Mounting Points
Rear Privacy Glass
Quad Exhaust Tips
17" 10-Spoke Dark Gunmetal Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
Performance Features:
Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD (All-Wheel Drive)
2.0L Direct-Injection Turbo Subaru BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine
268hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Sport-Tuned Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2021 Subaru WRX