2021 Subaru WRX

<div>Heated Front Seats<br>D-Shaped Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Colour Multifunction Display<br>6.5 Infotainment System w/ High-Resolution Touchscreen Display<br>6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System<br>Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity w/ Voice Activation & Streaming Audio<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>STARLINK Smartphone Integration w/ Aha Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Ports<br>Aluminum Pedals<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Climate Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Fixed Roof Cross-Bar Mounting Points<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>Quad Exhaust Tips<br>17 10-Spoke Dark Gunmetal Aluminum-Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Rearview Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>Traction & Stability Control<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD (All-Wheel Drive)<br>2.0L Direct-Injection Turbo Subaru BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>268hp/ 258lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed Manual Transmission<br>Sport-Tuned Suspension<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2021 Subaru WRX

24,263 KM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

24,263KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A62M9812113

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 812113
  • Mileage 24,263 KM

