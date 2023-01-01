Menu
2019 BMW M5

58,500 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

SOLD
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

(604) 861-8975

Competition

2019 BMW M5

Competition

Location

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$96,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188855
  • VIN: WBSJF0C58KB448674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful BMW M5 competition in the combo of Marina Bay Blue metallic over Silverstone merino leather interior. M Xdrive allowing all weather all time performance. The xdrive can also be switched to RWD for some rubber shredding fun on the track. This car is a one owner locally owned, stilling carrying manufacture warranty. 

Financing avaialble on OAC 

Dealer D50009

Price listed is before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

2FQ
7ME
C1K
LKA9
Z5I
ZC5
ZF2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

