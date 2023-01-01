SOLD+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(604) 861-8975
2019 BMW M5
Competition
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$96,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10188855
- VIN: WBSJF0C58KB448674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful BMW M5 competition in the combo of Marina Bay Blue metallic over Silverstone merino leather interior. M Xdrive allowing all weather all time performance. The xdrive can also be switched to RWD for some rubber shredding fun on the track. This car is a one owner locally owned, stilling carrying manufacture warranty.
Financing avaialble on OAC
Dealer D50009
Price listed is before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.