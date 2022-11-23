Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Mirai

23,700 KM

Details Description

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Mirai

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Mirai

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9429474
  2. 9429474
  3. 9429474
  4. 9429474
  5. 9429474
  6. 9429474
  7. 9429474
  8. 9429474
  9. 9429474
  10. 9429474
  11. 9429474
  12. 9429474
  13. 9429474
  14. 9429474
  15. 9429474
  16. 9429474
  17. 9429474
  18. 9429474
  19. 9429474
Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

23,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9429474
  • Stock #: 6556
  • VIN: JTDBVRBD9KA007444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6556
  • Mileage 23,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell. Well equipped with Heated power SofTex front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wireless phone charger, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. Hydrogen fuel cell powering an electric motor mated to a 1 speed direct drive rated at 151hp / 247lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty, with late warranty start date in October 2021. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2019 Toyota Mirai Hy...
 22,800 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Night ...
 115,400 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Mirai Hy...
 23,700 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory