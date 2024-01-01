$96,888+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW M8
Competition
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$96,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Local owned, one previous owner. Not accident free, carfax available. 2020 BMW M8 competition Paint color: Marina Bay Blue Metallic Current wrapped in matte white. The vinyl can be removed.
Carfax is available*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
