Local owned, one previous owner. Not accident free, carfax available. 2020 BMW M8 competition Paint color: Marina Bay Blue Metallic Current wrapped in matte white. The vinyl can be removed.  

Carfax is available

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Dealer 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca

604.861.8975

37,500 KM

$96,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

$96,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBSAE0C03LBM08334

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Local owned, one previous owner. Not accident free, carfax available. 2020 BMW M8 competition Paint color: Marina Bay Blue Metallic Current wrapped in matte white. The vinyl can be removed.  

Carfax is available

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Dealer 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca

604.861.8975

 

 

Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

$96,888

+ taxes & licensing

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

