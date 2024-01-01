Menu
Accident Free

Full front PPF 

Carfax and inspection report available 

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)

Dealer 50009 

www.encoreautogroup.ca

604.861.8975

2020 Lamborghini Urus

36,346 KM

$268,000

+ tax & licensing
Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

$268,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,346KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,346 KM

Accident Free

Full front PPF 

Carfax and inspection report available 

 

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

 


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 


Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)


Dealer 50009 


www.encoreautogroup.ca


604.861.8975


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

