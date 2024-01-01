$268,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Lamborghini Urus
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Used
36,346KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
Full front PPF
Carfax and inspection report available
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
