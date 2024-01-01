Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Subaru Foresters design, with its increased ride height, provides a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it suitable for outdoor activities and adventures. The interior of the Forester offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The extra cargo space and legroom make this vehicle ideal for city driving. Feature include air conditioning, power accessories, a trip computer, rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, and Bluetooth connectivity. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2020 Subaru Forester

38,120 KM

Details Description Features

$31,426

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 11088464
  2. 11088464
  3. 11088464
  4. 11088464
  5. 11088464
  6. 11088464
  7. 11088464
  8. 11088464
  9. 11088464
  10. 11088464
  11. 11088464
  12. 11088464
  13. 11088464
  14. 11088464
  15. 11088464
  16. 11088464
  17. 11088464
  18. 11088464
  19. 11088464
  20. 11088464
  21. 11088464
  22. 11088464
  23. 11088464
  24. 11088464
Contact Seller

$31,426

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,120KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEJC1LH405879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA05879
  • Mileage 38,120 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Subaru Forester's design, with its increased ride height, provides a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it suitable for outdoor activities and adventures. The interior of the Forester offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The extra cargo space and legroom make this vehicle ideal for city driving. Feature include air conditioning, power accessories, a trip computer, rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, and Bluetooth connectivity. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC SUV 2,647 KM $85,493 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 110,675 KM $24,252 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/ Technology at for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/ Technology at 130,578 KM $21,396 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,426

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester