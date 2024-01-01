$31,426+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$31,426
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA05879
- Mileage 38,120 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Subaru Forester's design, with its increased ride height, provides a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it suitable for outdoor activities and adventures. The interior of the Forester offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The extra cargo space and legroom make this vehicle ideal for city driving. Feature include air conditioning, power accessories, a trip computer, rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, and Bluetooth connectivity. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
