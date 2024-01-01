Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Forester

116,985 KM

Details Features

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited with Teck-PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited with Teck-PKG

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1714226731
  2. 1714226735
  3. 1714226737
  4. 1714226739
  5. 1714226742
  6. 1714226744
  7. 1714226748
  8. 1714226751
  9. 1714226754
  10. 1714226756
  11. 1714226759
  12. 1714226761
  13. 1714226764
  14. 1714226768
  15. 1714226772
  16. 1714226775
  17. 1714226777
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,985KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCXC8GH467512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 68,688 KM $35,985 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 88,285 KM $10,985 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Impala LT 35,585 KM $12,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Forester