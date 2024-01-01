$16,985+ tax & licensing

2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited with Teck-PKG
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,985
+ taxes & licensing
116,985KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCXC8GH467512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Call Dealer
613-820-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Subaru Forester