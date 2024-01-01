$295,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Lamborghini Urus
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$295,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,700KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 11,700 KM
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
