2021 Mazda CX5 Kuro Edition | 1 Owner | Like new | Blacked out!

Come see this beautiful, like new, 2021 Mazda CX5 Kuro edition in Jet black Mica. It is powered by a 2.5L 4cylinder motor paired to a 6 speed automatic transmission. In this Kuro edition, you get a blacked out set of wheels and accents which give the CX5 a more sophisticated, yet sport aesthetic. Inside is red leather & stitching, dual climate, sunroof, heated seats and steering - all the creature comforts you need! for connectivity, you have carplay and android auto so you wont be missing out on anything! Power seats with memory for the driver is also included so in case you drive the vehicle with someone else, you can be stress free when setting up your seat to your liking.

2021 Mazda CX-5

32,090 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition | 1 Owner | Like new | Blacked out!

2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition | 1 Owner | Like new | Blacked out!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,090KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM8M0404453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour GARNET RED, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX5 Kuro Edition | 1 Owner | Like new | Blacked out!

.

Come see this beautiful, like new, 2021 Mazda CX5 Kuro edition in Jet black Mica. It is powered by a 2.5L 4cylinder motor paired to a 6 speed automatic transmission. In this Kuro edition, you get a blacked out set of wheels and accents which give the CX5 a more sophisticated, yet sport aesthetic. Inside is red leather & stitching, dual climate, sunroof, heated seats and steering - all the creature comforts you need! for connectivity, you have carplay and android auto so you won't be missing out on anything! Power seats with memory for the driver is also included so in case you drive the vehicle with someone else, you can be stress free when setting up your seat to your liking. For test drives and viewing, come by Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver.

.

Best Price First!

.

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

.

No Haggling, No Guesswork!

.

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

.

Why Choose Destination Mazda

1. Best Price First

2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)

3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency

4. 153-Point Safety Inspection

5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned



Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC

604-294-4299

VSA#: 31160

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-XXXX

604-294-4299

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2021 Mazda CX-5