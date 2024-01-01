$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi RSQ8
2022 Audi RSQ8
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Audi RSQ8