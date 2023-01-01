Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

1,994 KM

Details Description

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD w/ Nav, Leather Heated Seats

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD w/ Nav, Leather Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

1,994KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9533494
  Stock #: V-69769
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2NF327692

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # V-69769
  Mileage 1,994 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / MODEL 3 RWD TRIM / ELECTRIC / RWD / 2 KEYS / Full Self Driving Optional / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Wireless Phone Charging / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / PERFECT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Dual Air Bags;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Rain Sensing Wipers;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Wireless Phone Charging;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats;Full Self Driving Optional;EV Charging Cord

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

