2022 Tesla Model 3

$55,990 + taxes & licensing 1 , 9 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9533494

9533494 Stock #: V-69769

V-69769 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2NF327692

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-69769

Mileage 1,994 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.