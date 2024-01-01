$37,930+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport-Tech 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$37,930
+ taxes & licensing
8,192KM
Used
VIN JF1VBAL61P9808147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UEBA08147
- Mileage 8,192 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
