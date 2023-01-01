Menu
2023 Toyota Supra

4,300 KM

Details Description Features

$91,000

+ tax & licensing
$91,000

+ taxes & licensing

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2023 Toyota Supra

2023 Toyota Supra

A91 Special Edition

2023 Toyota Supra

A91 Special Edition

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

$91,000

+ taxes & licensing

4,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10205775
  • VIN: WZ1DB0G00PW054358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the supra to have! Toyota Gazoo Racing special edition limited to only 50 units! 

6MT manual transmission,a s Toyota explained, the “engineering team modified an existing transmission housing, driveshaft and gear set and removed elements that were not required, such as the acoustic package, which reduced weight.” They then added a large diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring.

Exterior finished in matte white paint with 19inch forged alloy wheel 

3.0-liter engine have a retuned suspension and revised shock absorbers for “improved roll balance and ride comfort.” They also boast an active rear differential and a revised electric power steering system.

Interior features exclusive Cognac leather trimmed seats, alcantara shift rob, red strut brace!

This car has no accident, carfax and inspection paper available. It's the Supra collector's dream car!

Price listed before government tax and dealership $595 doc fee.

Financing & Leasing available on OAC

Dealer 50009

Vehicle Features

Packages

O
S-0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

