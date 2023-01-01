Menu
<p>2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD</p><p>Local car, delivery mile, no accident </p><p>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </p><p>Dealer 50009 </p><p>Financing & Leasing available on OAC </p><p> </p>

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70 KM

Local car, delivery mile, no accident 

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 

Dealer 50009 

Financing & Leasing available on OAC 

 

Balance of Factory Warranty

