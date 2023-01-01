$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Sienna
XSE AWD
2024 Toyota Sienna
XSE AWD
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 70 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD
Local car, delivery mile, no accident
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Dealer 50009
Financing & Leasing available on OAC
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2024 Toyota Sienna