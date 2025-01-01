SOLD
2025 Lamborghini Urus
SE
1,200KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The first Urus featuring a V8 plug in hybrid drivetrain topping a healthy 789HP. This unit specifically only has 1200KM, accident free locally owned. It is available in our showroom ready for immediate delivery.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
