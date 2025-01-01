Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>The first Urus featuring a V8 plug in hybrid drivetrain topping a healthy 789HP. This unit specifically only has 1200KM, accident free locally owned. It is available in our showroom ready for immediate delivery. </span><br></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><br></div>

2025 Lamborghini Urus

1,200 KM

Details Description

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Used
1,200KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The first Urus featuring a V8 plug in hybrid drivetrain topping a healthy 789HP. This unit specifically only has 1200KM, accident free locally owned. It is available in our showroom ready for immediate delivery. 



