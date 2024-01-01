Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

228,195 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

228,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR652218

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 228,195 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

