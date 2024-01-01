$7,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
228,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR652218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 228,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
