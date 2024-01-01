Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Seltos

17,843 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Seltos

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Kia Seltos

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1710199192
  2. 1710199196
  3. 1710199201
  4. 1710199205
  5. 1710199207
  6. 1710199211
  7. 1710199217
  8. 1710199221
  9. 1710199226
  10. 1710199230
  11. 1710199237
  12. 1710199241
  13. 1710199246
  14. 1710199250
  15. 1710199254
  16. 1710199256
  17. 1710199257
  18. 1710199259
  19. 1710199261
  20. 1710199263
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,843KM
Used
VIN KNDEUCAA1R7513183

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DK749
  • Mileage 17,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2020 Kia Forte for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Kia Forte 82,268 KM $20,994 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura ILX prem/tec for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2020 Acura ILX prem/tec 123,533 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2023 Kia NIRO 8,712 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Seltos